Good News For Mumbaikars! Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurate Newly Built ROB Near Mumbai Central Railway Station

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday virtually inaugurated the newly constructed railway overbridge near Mumbai Central Railway Station, marking a major upgrade in south Mumbai’s transport infrastructure. MLA Gopichand Padalkar and other dignitaries were present during the online ceremony.
Popularly known earlier as the Bellasis flyover, the new railway overbridge has set a record by being completed nearly 15 months ahead of schedule. While construction was finished last month, the inauguration was delayed due to the Chief Minister’s packed schedule and discussions over renaming the bridge. Officials said the bridge is now officially referred to as the railway flyover connecting Tardeo and Nagpada, with no formal mention of the Bellasis name. It is likely to be renamed after Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar.
Features Of Newly Built Bridge
The bridge measures 333 metres in total length, with 138.39 metres on the eastern side and 157.39 metres on the western side. It includes a 36.90-metre span over the railway tracks, a 7-metre-wide carriageway, and wide footpaths on both sides to ensure pedestrian safety.
The new structure replaces a bridge that dated back to 1893. Following a structural audit that declared the old bridge unsafe, it was dismantled in June 2024. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rebuilt it as a modern cable-stayed bridge to majorly improve connectivity between Nagpada, Tardeo and the Mumbai Central area.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Fadnavis also flagged off a new fleet of advanced vehicles for the Mumbai Police at Nariman Point. The fleet includes over 1200 vehicles, including four-wheelers and motorcycles, aimed at strengthening the force’s response time and on-ground operational readiness.
Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Yogesh Ramdas Kadam, along with Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and other senior officials, were present at the event. In a social media post, Mumbai Police said the induction of new vehicles would enhance people-centric policing and ensure swifter action across the city.
