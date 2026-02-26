Good News For Mumbaikars! Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurate Newly Built ROB Near Mumbai Central Railway Station |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday virtually inaugurated the newly constructed railway overbridge near Mumbai Central Railway Station, marking a major upgrade in south Mumbai’s transport infrastructure. MLA Gopichand Padalkar and other dignitaries were present during the online ceremony.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Eknath Shinde inaugurate the railway overbridge near Mumbai Central Railway Station (online).

MLA Gopichand Padalkar and other dignitaries were present.



🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस आणि उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांच्या हस्ते मुंबई सेंट्रल रेल्वे… pic.twitter.com/ocBJnmM8yN — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 26, 2026

Popularly known earlier as the Bellasis flyover, the new railway overbridge has set a record by being completed nearly 15 months ahead of schedule. While construction was finished last month, the inauguration was delayed due to the Chief Minister’s packed schedule and discussions over renaming the bridge. Officials said the bridge is now officially referred to as the railway flyover connecting Tardeo and Nagpada, with no formal mention of the Bellasis name. It is likely to be renamed after Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar.

Features Of Newly Built Bridge

The bridge measures 333 metres in total length, with 138.39 metres on the eastern side and 157.39 metres on the western side. It includes a 36.90-metre span over the railway tracks, a 7-metre-wide carriageway, and wide footpaths on both sides to ensure pedestrian safety.

The new structure replaces a bridge that dated back to 1893. Following a structural audit that declared the old bridge unsafe, it was dismantled in June 2024. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation rebuilt it as a modern cable-stayed bridge to majorly improve connectivity between Nagpada, Tardeo and the Mumbai Central area.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off Over 1200 Advanced Vehicles For Mumbai Police Force -...

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Fadnavis also flagged off a new fleet of advanced vehicles for the Mumbai Police at Nariman Point. The fleet includes over 1200 vehicles, including four-wheelers and motorcycles, aimed at strengthening the force’s response time and on-ground operational readiness.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) flags off modern patrol vehicles of the Brihanmumbai Police.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Tyu2bc8AdY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2026

Stronger fleet. Swifter action.



Hon. @CMOMaharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis flagged off 633 four-wheelers and 657 motorcycles at Nariman Point, strengthening Mumbai Police’s people-centric response and on-ground readiness.



On this occasion, Hon. Joint Guardian Minister of… pic.twitter.com/djKTTPJxOU — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 26, 2026

Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Yogesh Ramdas Kadam, along with Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and other senior officials, were present at the event. In a social media post, Mumbai Police said the induction of new vehicles would enhance people-centric policing and ensure swifter action across the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/