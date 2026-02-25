Mumbai Infrastructure Boost: Bellasis Flyover Connecting Tardeo And Mumbai Central To Open On Thursday After Record Early Completion

Bellasis Flyover stands ready for inauguration, set to improve connectivity between Tardeo and Mumbai Central | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Feb 25: The Bellasis flyover in south Mumbai, connecting Tardeo and Mumbai Central railway station, will be finally inaugurated on Thursday.

The inauguration will be done at 11 am, online by CM Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, in the presence of Mayor Ritu Tawde. After the event, the bridge will be thrown open to the public once the stage and barricading are removed, civic officials said.

Completed ahead of deadline

The Bellasis flyover set a record as it was completed 15 months before the deadline. The work was completed last month; however, the inauguration was delayed due to the tight schedule of the Chief Minister and talks of renaming the bridge. However, the bridge is pegged as the railway flyover connecting Tardeo-Nagpada and Mumbai Central, and no official mention of the name Bellasis is present now.

The bridge is 333 metres long—138.39 metres on the east and 157.39 metres on the west—with a 36.90-metre span over the railway, a 7-metre carriageway, and wide footpaths on both sides for safe pedestrian movement.

Also Watch:

Replacement of 1893 structure

The old bridge, built in 1893, was dismantled in June 2024 after a structural audit declared it unfit. The BMC replaced it with a modern cable-stayed bridge to enhance connectivity between Nagpada and Tardeo..

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/