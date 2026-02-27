Navi Mumbai Traffic Ban On Heavy Vehicles Ahead Of Guru Tegh Bahadur 350th Shaheedi Samagam | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has imposed a complete ban on the movement, entry and parking of heavy and goods vehicles across the city on February 28 and March 1 in view of the 350th Shaheedi Samagam of Guru Tegh Bahadur, anticipating a large turnout of devotees and the presence of VIPs.

The restrictions will remain in force from 6 am to 11 pm on both days within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, as part of an elaborate traffic, parking and security management plan to regulate the expected surge in vehicular movement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade issued the notification under Sections 115, 116 (1) and (4), and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, along with relevant Maharashtra Government Home Department notifications dated May 19, 1990 and September 27, 1996.

“All heavy and bulky goods vehicles are prohibited from entering, moving or parking on any road within Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits during the specified hours on February 28 and March 1. The decision has been taken to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking management and security arrangements during the 350th martyrdom congregation,” the DCP (Traffic) said.

He added that the order will not apply to essential and emergency services. Ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police and government vehicles, vehicles connected with the event, passenger buses and other essential service vehicles have been exempted from the restrictions.

Traffic officials have appealed to transporters and motorists to cooperate with the temporary curbs to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the religious event.

