Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Collects ₹650 Crore In Property Tax, 62 Per Cent Payments Made Digitally

Navi Mumbai, Feb 26: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has collected Rs 650 crore in property tax so far in the current financial year, with 62 per cent of the total amount received through digital payments, reflecting a significant shift towards online transactions, officials said.

Majority payments through digital modes

A total of 1.82 lakh taxpayers have paid Rs 650 crore to date, including Rs 383 crore through digital modes and Rs 267 crore through offline payments. Civic officials said the steady increase in online payments has improved transparency and convenience in tax collection.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said the trend indicates growing public trust in digital systems. “The increasing use of digital platforms for property tax payment is a welcome development. It ensures transparency, saves time, and makes the process more convenient for citizens. However, strict action will continue against those who fail to clear their dues despite repeated notices,” he said.

Recovery action against defaulters

The corporation has attached 77 properties across the city as part of recovery action, leading to the collection of approximately Rs 39 crore. Additionally, 1,608 major defaulters have been issued seven-day and 48-hour pre-attachment notices.

Officials said digital payment options such as UPI, QR code, debit and credit cards, net banking, NEFT/RTGS, and IMPS have been made available, and payment links are being regularly sent to defaulters via SMS and WhatsApp. Attachment proceedings are currently underway against industrial properties, and similar action will soon be extended to commercial and business establishments.

The commissioner urged property owners to pay their dues promptly, stating that adequate revenue is essential to fund the city’s development projects and civic infrastructure.

