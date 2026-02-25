Navi Mumbai News: Residents To Form Silent Human Chain On Sunday Against NMMC Plan To Remove 440 Trees On Palm Beach Road For Tunnel Project

Residents To Form Silent Human Chain Against NMMC Plan To Cut 440 Trees For Palm Beach Road Tunnel | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 25: Residents, environmentalists and senior citizens will form a silent human chain along Palm Beach Road in Sanpada, opposing the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)’s proposal to cut or transplant 440 full-grown trees for a planned underground tunnel.

The protest, scheduled for 8.30 am on Sunday, will begin opposite Kesar Solitaire Building in Sector 19, Sanpada, and extend up to the Full Stop Mall stretch — the section where trees have been marked for removal.

Organisers have clarified that the demonstration will remain peaceful, with no slogans raised. Participants will briefly inform passersby about the project and its potential environmental impact.

Civic notice and residents’ concerns

The agitation is being organised by Palm Beach Greens Forum and supported by NatConnect Foundation and the Sanpada Senior Citizens Group.

According to civic notices, 111 trees are slated for felling and 329 for transplantation. Residents argue that the decades-old trees form a crucial green buffer along the arterial road and have questioned the logic of transplantation, claiming that survival rates of mature trees are often below 40%.

Shrikant Patki, convenor of Palm Beach Greens Forum, said over 45 residents have signed a formal letter raising concerns about the project. “We are not against development, but it must be responsible and transparent. Alternatives such as an elevated road or flyover should be examined before destroying existing green cover,” he said.

Patki added that some residents were invited to meetings in small groups with limited prior information about the project details. He confirmed that an application has been filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act seeking access to official documents related to the underground tunnel proposal. “Once we receive the complete file, we will consult qualified structural engineers from our area to explore feasible alternatives,” he said.

Environmental and public health worries

Environmental groups also expressed concern over air quality and public health. Residents pointed out that Sanpada recorded hazardous air quality levels on New Year’s Eve, describing it as an alarming trend.

“It takes 10 to 12 years for a tree to grow to a size where it can meaningfully contribute to oxygen generation and ecological balance. We cannot afford to lose what we already have,” activists said.

B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, stated that the city’s per capita tree cover is approximately one tree per person, against an urban norm of three. He urged authorities to adopt the 3-30-300 urban forestry formula — three visible trees from every home, 30% canopy cover in each locality, and access to green space within 300 metres — as a benchmark for sustainable planning.

Satish Nikam of Palm Beach Greens said residents are also worried that the project could eliminate pedestrian space along the stretch. “There may be no safe walking area left for residents. Development and ecology are not mutually exclusive. The city must balance infrastructure expansion with environmental responsibility,” he said.

Citizens have demanded that the civic body make project details public and consider alternative designs before proceeding with large-scale tree removal.

