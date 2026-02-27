Highway Traffic Alert: Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway On February 28 & March 1 | Twitter

Major changes have been introduced in the traffic system on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway as Navi Mumbai prepares to host the 350th Shaheed Samagam of Hind Di Chadar Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. The large scale religious programme will be held at Ove Maidan in Kharghar on February 28 and March 1, 2026.

With lakhs of devotees expected to attend, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate has announced a ban on heavy and bulky vehicles, including six and ten wheelers, during the two day event. An official notification confirming the restrictions has been issued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other prominent dignitaries are scheduled to remain present at the gathering, adding to the security and traffic management requirements.

Ban Timings And Enforcement

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Tanaji Virkar, the entry of heavy vehicles will remain prohibited from 5 am to 9 pm on both days. Parking of such vehicles along the highway stretch has also been strictly disallowed during this period.

The restrictions aim to prevent large scale congestion and ensure smooth movement for devotees and local commuters. Police officials have appealed to transporters and vehicle owners to take note of the revised arrangements and cooperate with authorities.

Read Also Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Temporary Road Closure Near Bhandup Till May 31 For Pipeline...

Alternate Routes Announced

On National Highway 48, heavy vehicles approaching from the Gujarat side will be stopped at Khaniwade Toll Naka. They will be diverted via Manor Ten Naka towards Vasind and Nashik through Pali Wada Naka, Shirish Pada, Abitghar, Kambre, Piuli Kelhe and Dahagaon.

Vehicles coming from the Virar side will be halted at Shirsat Phata and redirected through Parol, Akloli Ganeshpuri and Ambadi.

Heavy vehicles from the Vasai side will not be allowed beyond Chinchoti Naka and must take the Kaman Kharbaun Anjurphata route via Bhiwandi. Entry from the Mumbai and Kashmira sides of the Western Expressway towards Ghodbunder Road in Thane will also remain closed for heavy vehicles.

Read Also Mumbai News: Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Flyover Thrown Open For Traffic

Essential Services Exempt

Light vehicles, police and fire brigade units, oxygen gas carriers, green corridor vehicles and other essential services will continue to operate without restrictions.

Authorities have reiterated that the measures are temporary and have been implemented solely to manage anticipated crowds and safeguard passenger movement during the significant religious event.