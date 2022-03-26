Mumbai: Traffic cops book 1.63 lakh violators in 20 days

The Mumbai Traffic Police have booked 1,63,213 motorists for various violations in just 20 days after the newly appointed Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey asked its personnel to initiate action against traffic violators. As many as 15,613 motorists were booked for wrong side driving, over 52,032 motorists were booked for parking violations.

On March 8, the Mumbai Police had begun booking the motorists found indulging in wrong-side driving after CP Pandey addressed the citizens in a Facebook Live session, warning them of stern action. Subsequently, police registered offence of rash driving against 1,991 motorists from March 8 to March 25, booking them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

In an extensive drive against the traffic violators, the police fine 11,005 motorists for driving without a seatbelt, while 53,310 bikers were fined for riding without a helmet. Pandey had warned the citizens during his Facebook Live session that if they engage in any illegal activities, they should be ready to face the consequences of their actions as well, hinting at the stern action initiated against the violators.

The Mumbai Police had also started a drive #RemoveKhataara to free the city streets from the abandoned vehicles, which take up the space and lead to congestion. According to the data acquired from the traffic police, over 4,335 abandoned vehicles were moved from the roads to dumping ground, clearing the road and paving way for smooth movement of traffic.

In a bid to decongest the road outside railway station, CP Pandey had instructed officers to keep a 20m area outside every railway station free for commuter movement. Subsequently, action against autorickshaws, taxis and other vehicles which park haphazardly and between March 8 and 25, over 24,635 motorists were caught outside the railway station. Police also fined 72 motorists for not having a proper permit for their vehicle.

Meanwhile, police have issued notices to 21 motorists for allegedly causing danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation. The police had also towed away vehicles which were found abandoned in a no-parking area, wherein 199 motorists which claimed their vehicles were issued e-challans for the violations.

Traffic violations in special drive between March 8 & March 25

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:19 PM IST