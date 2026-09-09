Mumbai Traffic: Congestion Tax For Peak-Hour Driving May Be Considered Once Public Transport Improves, Says BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide |

Mumbai: Motorists in Mumbai could likely have to pay a congestion charge to drive through some of the city's busiest areas during peak hours, with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide saying authorities could consider such a system once commuters have a reliable public transport alternative.

Mumbai routinely witnesses heavy traffic congestion during peak hours, affecting thousands of daily commuters and increasing travel times across key stretches of the city.

Speaking on the Sushasan podcast, Bhide said congestion pricing could emerge as one of the solutions to the city's traffic problem, if Mumbai develops a sufficiently robust public transport network.

“Congestion charges could be a solution (to traffic) provided we have an alternative mechanism,” Bhide said, according to News18.

Bhide cites London, Singapore examples

Bhide, speaking further, gave the examples of Singapore and London, saying both cities have successfully integrated congestion charges because they have robust and well-connected public transport networks.

In the podcast, she also highlighted Singapore’s integrated public transport system, where commuters can use a common card across different modes of transport. Higher costs for private vehicle use, including parking charges, can further encourage people to opt for public transport.

Bhide said a similar approach could be considered for Mumbai, but stressed that an efficient public transport network would first be essential.

“I think we can also do it if our public transport is good and the bus fleet is robust. Then, in certain areas of the city, we can certainly think of that,” Bhide said.

What is a congestion charge?

Congestion pricing, also known as a congestion charge, involves imposing a fee on vehicles entering or travelling through designated high-traffic areas, particularly during peak hours.

The objective is to discourage unnecessary private vehicle trips into heavily congested zones and encourage greater use of public transport.

However, Bhide's remarks indicate that the proposal remains an idea for consideration if the city has a good public transportation facility.

South Mumbai charge proposed earlier

Howver, the idea of congestion pricing in Mumbai has been raised previously.

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar had earlier urged the civic administration to design and pilot a congestion-pricing system targeting single-occupant private vehicles entering some of South Mumbai's busiest areas during peak hours.

The suggested zones included Fort, Nariman Point and Colaba.

Under such a system, private vehicles entering designated high-traffic zones during specified periods could be required to pay a fee, with the aim of reducing the number of cars on already congested roads.

Any implementation, however, would require detailed planning, including decisions on the areas covered, timings, charges, exemptions, enforcement mechanisms and the availability of adequate public transport alternatives.