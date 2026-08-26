Fake Parcel Call: How Cybercriminals Hacked BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide's WhatsApp

Fake Parcel Call: How Cybercriminals Hijacked BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide's WhatsApp |

Mumbai: A fake courier call and a seemingly harmless phone code were allegedly enough for cybercriminals to take control of BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide's WhatsApp account, after scammers activated call forwarding on her mobile number and intercepted the verification call needed to access the messaging app.

According to Mumbai Police, Bhide received a call from an unknown person on Saturday afternoon claiming that a parcel had been booked in her name. When she said she had not ordered any parcel, the caller allegedly asked her to contact a delivery person.

She was later sent a code containing 21 followed by a 10-digit mobile number and ending with #, and was allegedly instructed to dial it. The code activated call forwarding on her phone, redirecting incoming calls to a number controlled by the cybercriminals.

How WhatsApp Account Was Taken Over

After activating call forwarding, the accused reportedly attempted to register Bhide's mobile number on WhatsApp. Instead of opting for SMS verification, they selected the voice-call verification option.

As incoming calls had already been diverted, the WhatsApp verification call was reportedly received by the cybercriminals. They obtained the verification code and used it to complete the login, taking control of Bhide's account. After gaining access, the accused reportedly used Bhide's photograph as the WhatsApp display picture and began contacting people saved in her account.

Some VIP contacts were allegedly sent messages asking for money, raising concerns that the compromised account could be used to impersonate the civic chief and target people in her contact list.

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Bhide Regains Control Immediately

Bhide reportedly noticed the suspicious activity soon after the account was compromised. She immediately disabled the call-forwarding service on her phone and took steps to regain access to her WhatsApp account. Her quick response helped prevent the alleged fraudsters from carrying out a larger financial scam using her identity.

Similar Cases Reported

Mumbai Police said a similar call-forwarding technique has reportedly been used to target other public figures. Shiv Sena leader Shaina N.C., MP Supriya Sule, BJP leader Sambit Patra and actress Vanita Kharat have also reportedly faced attempts involving the same method. Police suspect that the cybercrime network operates from areas along the Jharkhand-Bihar border.

Mumbai Police Warn Against Star Codes

Police have advised citizens not to dial codes such as 21 or other star-based codes when instructed to do so by unknown callers. Such codes can activate call forwarding, allowing incoming calls to be redirected to another number.

If a WhatsApp verification call is then diverted, cybercriminals can potentially use the code to gain control of the account. Police have warned that the technique could also put other accounts and services at risk if verification calls are intercepted.

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