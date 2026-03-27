Mumbai News: BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Urges BMC To Implement Underground Parking, App-Based System, Congestion Tax

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar calls on BMC to introduce underground parking and congestion tax to ease South Mumbai traffic | File Photo

Mumbai, March 27: Pressing the need for underground parking facilities across South Mumbai, due to the lack of space to widen roads or create surface-level parking, underground parking is the only way forward, and the civic body must implement the much-delayed app-based parking this financial year, said BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar.

“A congestion tax in central business districts should also be levied on high streets and dense traffic zones to decongest the city,” Narwekar said during a special standing committee meeting on the BMC budget on Friday.

Budget lacks new parking proposals

Unlike last year, this year BMC’s budget presented last month has no mention of any new parking lots or parking towers, raising concerns about how the corporation plans to deal with the lack of parking space in Mumbai.

Focus should shift from roads to decongestion

“The BMC’s focus on concretising roads is misplaced. Building new roads is not the solution. At some point, we will run out of space. The budget should prioritise measures to decongest the city instead. For effective implementation of the city’s Development Plan, each ward should have a dedicated DP officer," said Narwekar, who is a member of the standing committee.

Demand for improved garden policy implementation

On open spaces, Narwekar demanded immediate implementation of the BMC’s garden policy. “The current 11-month temporary policy is inadequate and should be extended to 24 or 36 months. Gardens taken over by BMC are not being maintained properly, and no funds have been allocated for their upkeep,” he demanded.

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Concerns over neglect of A ward

Criticising the BMC administration for neglecting A ward, he pointed out that the commissioner’s budget speech made no mention of projects or special funds for the ward.

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