BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Demands Halt To 'Aspirational Toilets' Work In South Mumbai |

Mumbai: Raising serious concerns over violations of state government orders, BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing construction of “aspirational toilets” in South Mumbai, along with the urgent submission of a long-pending inquiry report of aspirational toilets and strict action against BMC officials for blatantly defying government directives.

In his letter to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, the BJP corporator urged authorities to stop all construction work without delay.

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“This is a serious violation of assurances given by Industries Minister Uday Samant in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in July 2025 regarding the ‘aspirational toilets’ project in South Mumbai. Despite the minister’s clear directive to stay all work pending an inquiry, construction has reportedly resumed, constituting a blatant disregard for state government instructions and potentially amounting to a breach of privilege,” said corporator Makarand Narwekar.

“Therefore, stringent action should be initiated against officials responsible for defying government orders and proceeding with the project,” added corporator Makarand Narwekar.

Makarand Narwekar further said that a report was to be submitted within 30 days on the several issues raised by elected representatives. “This deadline has long passed without any submission or public disclosure, even as work continues at sites near heritage areas, raising concerns over irregularities, exorbitant costs (Rs 1.65–1.73 crore per unit), footpath encroachments in violation of Supreme Court guidelines, and possible breaches of UNESCO heritage buffer zone norms,” added Makarand Narwekar.

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