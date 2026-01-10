Mumbai Traffic Alert! Road Closures, Parking Restrictions In Dadar, Mahim & Matunga For Sena UBT-MNS Joint Rally At Shivaji Park On Jan 11

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the joint rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on January 11 is expected to draw massive crowds and statewide attention. According to the traffic police, the regulations will be in place on January 11 from 10 am to midnight. The rally marks huge political significance as Thackeray brothers have joined alliance for the BMC polls.

Parking Restriction On THESE Roads

According to the official notification, several roads have been designated as no-parking zones tomorrow.

Swatantryaveer Sawarkar Marg - From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om junction

Entire Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North

Entire M. B. Raut Marg in Shivaji Park, Dadar

Pandurang Naik Marg (Shivaji Park Road no. 5)

Dadasaheb Rege Marg

Dilip Gupte Marg - From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi Road

L. J. Marg - From Gadkari Junction to Shobha Hotel in Mahim.

N. C. Kelkar Marg - From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction

T. H. Kataria Marg - From Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction in Mahim

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg - From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar (East)

Tilak Road - From Kotwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to R.A. Kidwai Road in Matunga (East)

Khan Abdul Gafarkhan Road - From Sealink Road to J. K. Kapur Chow, then to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

Thadani Marg - From Poddar Hospital junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

Dr Annie Besant Road - From Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr Narayan Hardikar Junction

Road Closure and Alternate Routes

Swatantryaveer Sawarkar Marg North Bound: From Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Yes Bank Junction. Alternate Route: Take a right turn from Shri. Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to S. K. Bole Road, Agar Bazaar, Portuguese Church, left turn Gokhale Road or use S. K. Bole Marg.

Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg South Bound: Yes Bank Junction to Shri. Siddhivinayak Temple Junction. Alternate Route: Take a left turn at Dandekar Chowk via Pandurang Naik Road, take a right turn at Rajabadhe Chowk via L. J. Road to Gokhale Road or N. C. Kelkar Road.

The advisory issued parking restrictions for participants in the mega rally. According to the notification, Vehicles coming from Western and Northern Suburbs can get off and park their vehicles at Reti Bandar, Mahim, Senapati Bapat Road, Kohinoor Public Parking Lot, India Bulls Finance Center Public Parking Lot, Kamgar Maidan, as well as light vehicles at India Bull One Center Public parking Lot.

Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi-Mumbai can park near Dadar T. T. Circle and proceed for parking towards Five Gardens, Matunga and R.A.K. 4 Roads.