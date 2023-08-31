 Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued For Dadar Over VIP Movement
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
Representational photo |

Given the scheduled visit of a high-profile Z+ category 'ASL' CRPF protectee to Tilak Bhavan on Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Dadar west, traffic officials issued traffic diversions, according to an announcement on Thursday. The measure are set to be in place from 4 pm to 7 pm on September 1.

The traffic diversions includes the closure of Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Dadar west, diversion via Parulekar Marg and Rahimtulla Sayani Road.

Furthermore, a Z+ category ASL' CRPF protectee is scheduled to visit at Tilak Bhavan, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Dadar west on Friday, September 1.

To avoid inconvenience to the public, following traffic arrangements have been made from 4 pm to 7 pm. Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Dadar west shall be closed for vehicular traffic, and vehicular traffic shallbe divertedvia Parulekar marg & Rahimtulla Sayani road.

