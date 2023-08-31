Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued For Dadar Over VIP Movement

Representational photo |

Given the scheduled visit of a high-profile Z+ category 'ASL' CRPF protectee to Tilak Bhavan on Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Dadar west, traffic officials issued traffic diversions, according to an announcement on Thursday. The measure are set to be in place from 4 pm to 7 pm on September 1.

The traffic diversions includes the closure of Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Dadar west, diversion via Parulekar Marg and Rahimtulla Sayani Road.

