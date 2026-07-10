Mumbai: Traditional Fishing Communities Demand Rationalisation Of Diesel Prices, Seek Permanent Fuel Subsidy Scheme |

Mumbai: Representatives of traditional fishing communities have renewed their demand for rationalisation of diesel prices and the introduction of a permanent subsidised fuel scheme, arguing that soaring fuel costs are threatening the livelihoods of thousands of small-scale fishers across the country.

A delegation of the National Fishworkers Forum (NFF) and the Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti (MMKS)met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Wednesday and urged the Centre to address the issue of higher diesel prices being paid by fishing cooperative societies.

According to the delegation, fishing cooperative societies were placed under the bulk diesel category in March 2026, resulting in diesel prices rising to around Rs 155 per litre, compared with the retail pump price of Rs 90.07 per litre. The organisations said the sharp increase has significantly raised operating costs for traditional fishers, many of whom depend on diesel-powered boats for their daily livelihood.

The delegation, led by NFF Chairperson Ramkrishna Tandel and MMKS President Leo Colaco, said it had earlier raised the issue with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in March this year. They also submitted representations to Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh but are yet to receive an opportunity for discussions.

The fishworkers' organisations urged the Centre to formulate a Fisher Welfare Scheme that would ensure subsidised supply of diesel, kerosene and other petroleum products to traditional fishers. They noted that similar fuel price issues had emerged in 2012 and 2022, highlighting the need for a long-term policy instead of temporary interventions.

MMKS General Secretary Kiran Koli said the demand was not limited to reducing current fuel prices but also aimed at creating a permanent mechanism to protect fishers from future price fluctuations.

As per the fisherfolk delegation, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has acknowledged their concerns According to the organisations, the minister assured them that he would discuss the matter with the Union Ministers handling fisheries and petroleum and work towards resolving the issue through the Fisheries Ministry.

Goyal also informed the delegation that although he would be travelling abroad over the next few days, his office would remain in touch with representatives of the fishworkers. He said a meeting with the Union Fisheries Minister would be arranged, where representatives of the delegation would be invited to participate.

The fishing community has maintained that affordable fuel is critical for the survival of traditional fishing operations, particularly at a time when operational expenses have increased while earnings remain uncertain. They have called on the Centre to implement a structured fuel subsidy policy that would provide long-term relief to traditional fishers across the country.

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