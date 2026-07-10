'Beating Someone Like This Is Very Unfortunate': Abu Azmi Condemns Alleged Assault On Mahad Municipal Chief Officer, Seeks Strict Action

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi on Friday strongly condemned the alleged assault on Mahad Municipal Council Chief Officer Dhananjay Kolekar, saying such incidents are damaging the image of political leaders and calling for strict action against those responsible.

Reacting to the incident, Azmi told PTI, "I have been observing these municipal corporation incidents, especially involving members of the ruling party or others. Beating someone like this is, in my opinion, very unfortunate. The public perception of political leaders is deteriorating."

VIDEO | Mumbai: On Mahad Municipal Council chief Dhananjay Kolekar allegedly assaulted by two BJP councilors, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi says, “I have been observing these municipal corporation incidents, especially involving members of the ruling party or others.… pic.twitter.com/3yWbVyhDOn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2026

He added that disputes with public officials should be addressed through legal means rather than violence. "The government should take very strict action in such cases. Even if someone is involved in corruption or is not listening, a complaint can be filed against that person," Azmi said.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MLC Muralidhar Murji Patel also told PTI that, "No one has the right to take the law into their own hands... Action will be taken against whoever has done this."

Assault case background

These remarks come after a case was registered against BJP corporator Suraj Bamne and two others for allegedly assaulting Mahad Municipal Council Chief Officer Dhananjay Kolekar inside his office over issues related to water supply, according to a News18 report.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Mahad Municipal Council chief Dhananjay Kolekar allegedly assaulted by two BJP councillors. Employees go on strike demanding immediate arrest of the accused.#MaharashtraNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/aUQOH6bXic — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2026

The alleged incident occurred when Kolekar was working in his office. Bamne, along with Rakesh Patil and another unidentified individual, as per the News18 report, allegedly entered the office and questioned him over issues concerning their ward and water supply. The argument reportedly escalated into a physical assault.

Police register FIR

According to the complaint, Kolekar was allegedly abused, punched and kicked, and threatened with dire consequences. He sustained injuries and was admitted to Mahad Rural Hospital for treatment.

Based on his complaint, the Mahad City Police registered an FIR against Suraj Bamne, Rakesh Patil and another unidentified person under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Mohite under the supervision of Police Inspector Narayan Ekshinge.

Officials demand action

Following the incident, municipal officials and employees staged a protest demanding arrest against the accused.

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