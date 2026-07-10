Mumbai Monsoon Surprise! Fish Spotted Swimming Along Flooded Local Railway Tracks | Watch

Mumbai: Fish were spotted swimming on the flooded tracks of a Mumbai local railway station after heavy monsoon showers inundated parts of the city, creating an unusual spectacle that has now gone viral on social media.

Fish spotted on flooded tracks

The video shows several fish wriggling through rainwater that had accumulated between the railway tracks. The unusual clip has left viewers both amused and astonished, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about visuals of Mumbai's monsoon season.

मछली पकडनें के लिए अब नदी-तालाब या फिर समुंदर किनारे जाने की जरुरत नहीं है ।



मुंबई में रेल की पटरी पर भी जा सकतें है..!! pic.twitter.com/kk5DNLn4Vp — Dr. Kiran J Patel (@kiranpatel1977) July 10, 2026

The sight comes after heavy rainfall submerged roads and railway tracks across Mumbai, disrupting suburban train services and causing major inconvenience to commuters.

Monsoon flooding disrupts Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall across Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring districts, with weather alerts issued as monsoon activity continued. The persistent downpour led to waterlogging at multiple locations, affecting road traffic and delaying local train operations, leaving thousands of daily commuters stranded or facing long waits.

Viral moment amid chaos

Despite the disruption, the unexpected appearance of the catfish offered a rare moment of amusement amid the chaos. The unusual spectacle quickly became a viral talking point online, with many users responding with humorous remarks.

One X user quipped, "After Japan's drains, now fish on India's railway tracks." Another joked, "You no longer need to go to rivers, ponds, or seashores to catch fish. You can go to the railway tracks in Mumbai too...!!"

Mumbai's monsoon challenges

As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as yet another reminder of Mumbai's annual monsoon challenges and the unexpected moments that frequently occur during the rainy season.