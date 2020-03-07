Maha govt proposes tourist complex on international standard on Worli Dairy land

Mumbai: In a bid to attract more domestic and foreign tourists in the city, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed a tourist complex of international standard in the 14-acre Worli Dairy Complex in south Mumbai.

The project will also comprise a world class aquarium.

The government will carry out a detailed feasibility report on the proposed Rs 1,000 crore project which will come up just across the Mumbai coastal road passing that way.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the department of planning and finance, in the annual budget for 2020-21.

This is a brainchild of Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray who was elected from Worli in the assembly election held last year. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had last month directed the Tourism Department to look into the possibility of development of an aquarium on the lines of one in Singapore.