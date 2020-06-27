Mumbai top cop visits Appapada, Santosh Nagar

Mumbai: Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Parambir Singh visited Appapada and Santosh Nagar area in Malad (E) on Friday and took a review of the police deployment, wherein after the reimposition of lockdown cases of COVID-19 have decreased. The CP also asked the officials to do a survey and identify the essential workers and prepare a list. This list will then be given to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), requesting them to provide separate accommodation, so that the essential workers need not move in and out of containment zones.

The CP said, of the 750 odd containment zones in Mumbai, over 250 are located in North Mumbai alone, which demanded immediate action. "We have identified 27 hotspots in the containment zones and a complete lockdown was implemented by the police and BMC officials. Density plays a major factor in the spurt of positive cases as it is suspected that people took the phase one of unlock too lightly," CP Singh said.

Police barricaded multiple entries into slum regions and deployment has been made to ensure lockdown norms are complied to. Stringent action was initiated against violators who were found riding pillion on motorcycles, roaming without a mask and reason among others. Sanitisation drives were also intensified from twice a day to six times a day in public lavatories. "Apart from slum pockets, a number of cases have been reported from buildings, which are being sealed to contain the spread of Coronavirus," added Singh.