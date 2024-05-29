Mumbai To Witness Severe Heat And Humidity For Next 48 Hours, Warns IMD

Mumbai: After a brief respite from the heat, Mumbai is set to face a surge in hot and humid conditions over the next 48 hours. The Meteorological Department has forecasted warmer days ahead, with daytime temperatures expected to soar up to 36°C.

IMD Chief Sunil Kamble provided the local forecast for Mumbai City and its suburbs, stating, "For the next 24 hours, the sky will be partly cloudy in the city and suburbs. Maximum temperatures will be around 35°C, with minimum temperatures likely around 29°C. For the next 48 hours, hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of light rain towards evening and night. Maximum temperatures could reach 36°C, with minimum temperatures around 29°C." IMD advised Mumbaikars to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

On Wednesday, Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3°C, while Santacruz observed 35.0°C. IMD officials anticipate the hot and humid conditions to continue until May 31st. A Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Chandrapur for Thursday, considering the anticipated weather conditions.

Elsewhere in the state, Chandrapur and Wardha districts recorded the highest temperatures at 45.2°C on Wednesday. Nagpur followed closely with 44.8°C, and Amravati recorded 44.6°C.

Rest of Maharashtra

In terms of rainfall, several regions experienced showers over the past week. South Konkan and South Madhya Maharashtra saw rainfall at a few places, while North Konkan, North Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada had isolated showers. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain were reported in Sangli, Trimbak (Sindhudurg), Kolhapur, Pune, Mahabaleshwar, Karad (Satara), Satara, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Shrigonda (Ahmednagar), Malvan (Sindhudurg), Ratnagiri, Velhe (Pune), Wai (Satara), Gadhinglaj (Kolhapur), Sindhudurg, and Hingoli. Hailstorms were reported in Badlapur (Thane), Nashik, and Khandala (Satara). Thunderstorms occurred in Nashik, Satara, and Pune, while lightning was reported in Satara.

Light rain is expected in nine districts of the state during this week, providing some relief amidst the rising temperatures.