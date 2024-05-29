Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Reduced Humidity; Mercury To Hover Around An Average Of 31°C |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies and gentle breezes on Wednesday, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast also indicated partly cloudy weather for Mumbai and its surrounding regions later in the day with reduced humidity.

Today's Weather Update

The day's minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. The average temperature was expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. Winds were forecasted from the southwesterly direction at a speed of 20.4 km/h. Sunrise was recorded at 06:01 am and sunset is expected at 07:12 pm.

Weather Forecast For Coming Days

The IMD's seven-day forecast suggested a slight decrease in minimum temperatures this week, with humid conditions persisting. Thursday's minimum temperature is predicted to be around 28 degrees Celsius, followed by 27 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday.

From Sunday through Tuesday next week, temperatures are expected to drop further to around 26 degrees Celsius. As the monsoon approaches, the city is anticipated to experience cloudy or partially cloudy skies, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

AQI Stays In Satisfactory Category

Despite the somewhat pleasant weather forecast, Mumbai's air quality remained in the satisfactory range. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 79 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 50 to 100 fall under the satisfactory category. Readings between 100 and 200 are classified as moderate, warranting caution.