Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rains & Cloudy Skies Today; Mercury To Stabilise At An Average Of 31°C | | Unsplash

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies with mild breezes on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that clouds would roll in by the afternoon or evening across the city and its suburbs, with light rains or drizzle expected in the city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) areas today.

Today's Temperature Update

Today's temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 29 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, with the average temperature stabilising around 31 degrees Celsius. Winds are forecasted to blow at a speed of 20.4 km/h from the southwesterly direction. The sun rose at 06:01 am and will set at 07:11 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

In the coming days, minimum temperatures are anticipated to slightly fall, reaching 28 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The weather agency predicts that the minimum temperatures will fluctuate between 28-29 degrees Celsius later in the week. Maximum temperatures are expected to drop, staying between 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Light rain showers and cloudy sky conditions are predicted to persist throughout the week as the monsoon is nearing to enter the mega city soon. According to an IMD report, the monsoon will enter Mumbai by June 10-11. However, the city's humidity will remain high until good amount of rains greet the city.

AQI Stays In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 83, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' However, AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate,' warrant caution.