Mumbai to get Cambridge-affiliated civic school? Aaditya Thackeray chairs meeting to decide

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar recently chaired a meeting to examine the possibility of launching a Cambridge-affiliated Municipal School in Mumbai.

The initiative aims to provide international education available to students in Mumbai, regardless of their economic background.

"This new partnership between @mybmc and @CambridgePfE will open a new chapter of MPS for equality of quality in learning opportunities," he tweeted.

"Mumbai Public School’ was conceived to maximise learning opportunities and present students with a pathway to quality education. Since then, MPS has brought under its umbrella 12 schools with ICSE and CBSE affiliation," Thackeray tweeted.

"We hope to initiate the academic year 2022 with the Cambridge chapter of MPS that will pave the way to make international education accessible to students, free of cost, regardless of their economic background, thus promoting a strong culture of teaching and learning," he further wrote.

Meanwhile, a pediatric task force for COVID-19 recently mandated a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed when schools in reopen in Maharashtra.

The SOPs include staggering school hours, school days and lunchtime, creating more spacing among children in classrooms, re-designing school settings to prevent transmission of COVID-19, setting up a 'school health clinic' managed by a trained nurse-aide appointed by the school or a trained teacher or parent who is a doctor.

