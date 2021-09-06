Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray named ‘The Green Crusader of The Year’

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) hosted the 11th edition of its annual property, the Olive Crown Awards 2021, on 3rd September at the Four Seasons Hotel, Worli, Mumbai. The awards acknowledged the remarkable work of those individuals who drove the message of sustainability or ‘green advertising’. The event was attended by senior marketing, media, and advertising professionals from across the country. Zee Entertainment was the presenting partner and Discovery Communications the associate partner for the event.

An eminent jury comprising renowned professionals such as Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas India; Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India; Tista Sen, Regional Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson South Asia; Carlton D'silva, Co-founder, House of Awe and Kaushik Roy, Advisor, Reliance Industries Ltd, shortlisted the winners through a rigorous process.

The awards were presented across 20 different categories, including the coveted title ‘Green Crusader of the Year’ award, which was presented to Aaditya Thackeray [Minister of Environment, Tourism and Protocol (Govt.of Maharashtra) and the chief guest at the event] for his untiring efforts to save the Aarey Forest in Mumbai, active promotion of urban forests in cities across Maharashtra, hands on approach in beach clean ups & for ushering in a ‘Climate of Hope’, amongst all. Addressing the gathering he said, ‘This award is very special for me and I take this as an encouragement for me to go ahead and take the stride to work more for climate change mitigation. I was on my way here and I was thinking what do I ask from you. When you meet an august crowd of the best people in communication, I think I can only ask for your help in communicating the climate emergency we faced today.’

Says Megha Tata, President, International Advertising Association (IAA) - India Chapter and Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Communications India “In the last 11 years of Olive Crown we have seen campaigns and brands go from doing ‘something green’ to being vested in sustainability and we are glad that this is a platform to showcase work that can inspire.

One of the things 2020 taught us is that the Nature loved our lockdown! But we need to find this balance and co-exist every single day! And some of the campaigns we have seen this year, have presented this balance beautifully”.

Says Neeraj Roy, Chairperson IAA Olive Crown Awards and Founder & CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment “Over the next two decades, your entire customer base and your teams - the talent you are hoping to attract will largely be millennials and Gen Z and we know that they rate a brand’s ethics and sustainability higher than ever before so it will be impossible and impractical to ignore these trends. Brands, Media, Advertisers, Agencies and Marketers, essentially the core of the IAA community has always played a key role in communication for centuries and it is encouraging to note that brands here in India too are taking note and actions toward sustainability and a greener planet in their product offerings."

Heartbeat Creative Lab, Taiwan leads the pack as they bag four Gold & two Silver followed by Ogilvy with six Silvers at the Olive Crown Awards 2021.

The ‘Green Campaign of the Year’- Gold was presented to Bhamla Foundation for their ‘Dhak Dhak Dharti’ campaign while IIFL Home Finance Ltd bags the ‘Green Brand of the Year’-Gold.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 06:43 PM IST