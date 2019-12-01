Mumbai to face 10% water cut from Dec 3 to Dec 9

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced 10% water cut across Mumbai from December 3 to December 9 due to major repairs at the Pise Panjarapur water plant in Bhiwandi in Thane district.

“Repairs of the pneumatic gates of Pise Pumping Station will be undertaken as part of maintenance work. It was found that there was an air leakage in the gates that needs to be fixed,” said a senior civic official from the hydraulic department, reported Hindustan Times.

The Municipal Corporation has requested residents to keep a day’s water stored to avoid inconvenience. BMC has also stated that apart from the water cut, the water will be released at low pressure in some areas.