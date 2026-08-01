Mumbai: TISS Postpones 86th Convocation Ceremony Scheduled For Aug 2, Citing 'Uncertain Circumstances' As Reasons

Tata Institute of Social Sciences. |

Mumbai: In a dramatic turn, Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has postponed its 86th convocation ceremony, which was scheduled for August 2. The sudden postponement of the event was conveyed to graduating students via an email sent shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Convocation postponed

The event scheduled for August 2 was postponed, citing "uncertain circumstances" in the email sent to students. The report further stated that Justice Surya Kant was invited as the chief guest, while Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Ravindra Ghuge was invited as the guest of honour.

Meanwhile, the decision to postpone the convocation comes following the nationwide movement led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), with the institution stating that there was a possibility of similar movements due to the presence of the invited dignitaries at the event.

Institute cites student safety

Explaining its decision, the institution said, “The Institute assessed that the ceremony could not be held in a conducive environment and that proceeding as scheduled could have affected the well-being of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests, and campus life."

Moreover, assuring students that new dates for the ceremony would be announced soon, it further wrote, “The Institute had to take the difficult decision to postpone the Convocation in the best and long-term interest of the Institute, as well as preserving the well-being of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests, and campus life. The Institute stands with you at this difficult moment and also seeks your cooperation in carrying forward the legacy of the Institute with dignity and respect.”

Students express concern

However, the decision has reportedly triggered widespread anger among students over the abrupt postponement. Reports state that several students had already booked flight tickets, train tickets, and hotel accommodation, keeping the ceremony date in mind.

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