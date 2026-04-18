TISS Holds 85th Annual Convocation, 1,080 Graduates Receive Degrees Across Social Sciences And Allied Fields

TISS - Tata Institute of Social Sciences | X @TISSpeak

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) held its 85th Annual Convocation on April 18, with 1,080 students graduating across disciplines in social sciences and allied fields. The ceremony was attended by Thaawarchand Gehlot, who delivered the convocation address, along with Chancellor D. P. Singh and Vice-Chancellor Badri Narayan Tiwari.

97 PhDs, one MPhil, 982 Master's and other degrees awarded

Of the graduating cohort, 97 scholars were awarded Doctor of Philosophy degrees, one received a Master of Philosophy degree, and 982 students earned Master’s, B.Ed., B.Ed.–M.Ed., and dual degrees.

Addressing the students, Gehlot underscored the importance of discipline and perseverance, urging graduates to contribute meaningfully to society. He highlighted TISS’s legacy in nurturing professionals engaged in social development and nation-building, adding that knowledge must serve the welfare of people. He also stressed that the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” can only be realised through inclusive growth.

Chancellor administers TISS pledge, VC presents annual report

Chancellor Singh administered the TISS pledge, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to public service, while Vice-Chancellor Tiwari presented the Annual Report for 2024–25. He emphasised the institute’s focus on innovation in teaching, research, and field engagement in line with the National Education Policy.

Senior faculty, including Dean (Academic Affairs) Prof. Sunil Santha and Officiating Registrar Dr. Narendra Mishra, were present at the event.

Established in 1936, TISS continues to play a pivotal role in higher education, research, and community engagement, fostering values of equity, social justice, and inclusive development.

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