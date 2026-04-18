Navi Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts At Warehouse Near Gavhan Phata In JNPA Area, Firefighting Operations Underway | VIDEO

Fire crews tackle intense blaze at JNPA-area warehouse as smoke billows across site | Photo Credits: Farooq Sayed - FPJ

Navi Mumbai, April 18, 2026: A massive fire broke out at the JWR warehouse handling cargo near Gavhan Phata in the JNPA port area on Saturday around 2:45 pm, triggering panic among workers.

CIDCO Chief Fire Officer Vijay Rane said the blaze is expected to be brought under control by Sunday morning. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire suspected to have started in chemical section

Prima facie, officials suspect that the fire originated in the hazardous chemicals section, which led to a few explosions and a rapid spread of flames across the area. Thick plumes of smoke and intense flames were seen rising from the warehouse, worsening the situation.

#WATCH | #NaviMumbai: Fire Breaks Out At JWR Logistic Park In Padeghar Near Uran Gavhan Phata; Fire Brigade At Spot



Reported by @Raina_Assainar#Maharashtra #Raigad pic.twitter.com/Afd8EiQwqb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 18, 2026

Location and extent of damage

The incident occurred at JWR Logistic Park in Padeghar near Palaspe along the JNPA National Highway in Panvel. "Several containers have been engulfed in the blaze. The exact number of containers is not known yet as the dousing process is still on. The fire is under control but due to the presence of hazardous chemicals, dousing will take time," Rane said.

Firefighting efforts underway

A total of around 10 fire tenders from Panvel, Uran, ONGC and JNPT rushed to the spot and are engaged in continuous efforts to douse the flames.

Workers flee, no casualties reported

Eyewitnesses reported that hundreds of workers fled the warehouse and surrounding areas in panic as flames and smoke spread rapidly. "No casualties are reported," Rane added.

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Investigation to follow

Further investigation into the incident will be conducted by New Panvel Police and the Raigad administration.

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