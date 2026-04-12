Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Scrap Godown In Fatima Nagar, Cause Yet to Be Known - VIDEO

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi's Fatima Nagar in the early hours of Sunday. As the godown contained large quantities of scrap and cloth waste, the flames spread rapidly. Visuals shared online showed massive plumes of smoke billowing out as firefighters tried to douse the blaze.

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The video also showed police personnel and nearby residents or shop owners had gathered at the spot. Fire Department official Nitin Lad, while speaking to news agency IANS, said that two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire control room received an alert at around 4:40 am. He added, "The area is now fully under control."

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Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, and authorities are investigating.

Meanwhile, recently, a massive fire broke out in an open space behind the Lodha Complex in the Indralok area of Bhayandar East. The tragic incident claimed two lives, while one person is currently in critical condition, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Chavan.

Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, a massive stockpile of gas cylinders was discovered at the site. Firefighters have successfully retrieved 29 cylinders from the flames so far, preventing further explosions.

The fire occurred in a slum area that locals claim is entirely illegal. Questions are being raised regarding how such a large quantity of gas cylinders was stored in a residential pocket.

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