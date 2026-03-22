Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Warehouses In Bhiwandi’s Kon Village; Two Units Gutted |

Bhiwandi: In a major fire incident reported from Kon village in Bhiwandi taluka, two scrap warehouses were completely gutted after a blaze erupted on Sunday. The fire led to heavy property damage, though no injuries or loss of life were reported.

According to preliminary information, the warehouses stored large quantities of cloth, plastic, and paper materials, all of which are highly flammable. Officials suspect that dry grass adjacent to the warehouse premises was deliberately set on fire by an unidentified individual. The flames gradually spread and soon engulfed the nearby scrap warehouses, intensifying into a massive blaze within a short span of time.

Upon receiving information, two fire engines from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. Firefighters, along with the support of private water tankers, launched an extensive firefighting operation. After nearly two hours of continuous efforts, the fire was successfully brought under control.

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Authorities confirmed that while no casualties occurred, both warehouses were completely destroyed in the incident, resulting in substantial financial losses. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and identify those responsible.

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