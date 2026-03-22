High-Voltage Drama At Kalyan: Youth Falls After Electric Shock, Rail Traffic Disrupted |

Kalyan: Panic gripped Kalyan railway station on Sunday afternoon after an unidentified youth climbed a high-voltage overhead equipment (OHE) pole, disrupting train services and triggering a major emergency response.

The youth later suffered a severe electric shock and fell, leaving him critically injured. The incident, widely circulated on social media, has raised fresh concerns over commuter safety and emergency preparedness.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the youth climbed an OHE pole supplying power to platforms 1, 1A, and 2 at the busy Kalyan railway station.

His sudden and dangerous act caused chaos, with commuters gathering in large numbers and panic spreading across platforms.

Upon receiving the alert teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the fire brigade rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation.

Despite repeated attempts to persuade him to come down, the youth continued to move from one pole to another, evading authorities and making the operation increasingly difficult.

To prevent a major accident, railway authorities suspended the power supply in the affected section. However, in a sudden turn of events, the youth reportedly came into contact with a live high-voltage wire and suffered a massive electric shock, causing him to fall from a significant height.

Eyewitnesses stated that the youth sustained severe burn injuries, with reports indicating up to 90 percent burns, leaving him in critical condition. In the absence of immediate medical support such as an ambulance or stretcher at the site, railway personnel transported him to a nearby hospital in an auto-rickshaw, highlighting serious gaps in emergency response.

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The incident had a significant impact on railway operations. Both suburban local services and long-distance express trains were affected, with multiple services delayed and some temporarily halted, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The identity of the youth and the motive behind his actions remain unknown. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The episode has once again exposed critical shortcomings in on-ground railway security and emergency preparedness at one of the busiest stations in the Mumbai suburban network.

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