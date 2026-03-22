Thane: Bhiwandi Dance Bar Racket Busted; 21 Women, 5 Staff, 3 Customers Detained In Late-Night Raid

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Bhiwandi: In a major crackdown on illegal dance bar activities, the Thane Police raided an establishment operating under the name “Aashirwad Bar and Restaurant” on Old Agra Road in Bhiwandi, detaining 21 women, five male staff members and three customers for alleged involvement in obscene performances.

Acting on specific information, police officials learned that women working as waitresses at the bar were performing obscene dances and indulging in vulgar acts in front of customers to Hindi and Marathi songs, despite the ban on dance bars. The performances were reportedly being conducted under the guise of an orchestra.

Based on the tip-off, a team from Nizampura Police Station carried out a raid at around late night. Upon entering the premises the police found several women dressed in revealing outfits, performing objectionable dances to popular songs.

The team immediately halted the activities, identified themselves and took action against those present.

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During the operation, police detained 21 women, five employees and three customers from the spot. All the women are reported to be residents of various parts of Thane, including Lokmanya Nagar, Savarkar Nagar, Dharmveer Nagar, Brahmand and Indiranagar in Wagle Estate.

Although the raid was conducted by Nizampura Police, the case falls under the jurisdiction of Narpoli Police Station, where a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, including Sections 131 and 33(W), along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 296, 3(5) and 54.

Police officials stated that the action highlights the continued illegal operation of dance bars in the region, often disguised as orchestra performances. Further investigation is underway to identify the owners and any larger network involved in running such establishments.

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