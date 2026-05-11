TISS Mumbai Begins Global Colloquium 2026 Titled 'Building Bridges In Social Sciences'

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Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences kickstarted it's day one of the Global Colloquium 2026, titled “Building Bridges in Social Sciences” on Monday. The session will continue till 13 May as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations. The three-day event is expected to bring together an international network of scholars, policymakers, diplomats, practitioners, educational advisors and cultural attachés for discussions on India’s evolving role in global social science discourse.

India as global social science knowledge producer

The colloquium aims to position India’s development experience as a source of globally relevant knowledge and explore how the country’s democratic processes, policy innovations and grassroots perspectives can contribute to addressing contemporary global challenges. Organisers said the event seeks to move beyond viewing India merely as a subject of empirical study and instead highlight it as a producer of conceptual and practical insights for governance, sustainability, social transformation and inclusive development.

The discussions will focus on themes including “Viksit Bharat and India’s Emergence as a Global Social Science Knowledge Producer”, digital transformation, sustainable development, global geopolitics, migration, health and well-being, and the internationalisation of higher education. Sessions will also examine the role of local knowledge systems, diversity and democratic experiences in shaping global policy frameworks.

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Platform for interdisciplinary global dialogue

According to the organisers, the colloquium is intended to create a platform for interdisciplinary dialogue and collaborative engagement among participants from across the world. Through roundtable discussions and policy-oriented exchanges, delegates are expected to co-create future research agendas and foster ethical and inclusive global collaborations.

The event also showcases India’s development experiences as models of learning and encourages the dissemination of diverse social science narratives on international platforms. Organisers said the initiative reflects TISS’ longstanding commitment to advancing social sciences and strengthening global academic partnerships as the institute enters its ninth decade.

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