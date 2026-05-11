Delhi Police Moves HC Challenging Bail To Accused In Janakpuri Toddler Rape Case |

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has moved Delhi High Court against the bail granted to the 57-year-old staff member accused of raping a three-year-old girl inside a private school in west Delhi's Janakpuri, an official said on Monday.

Family protests outside school

On the other hand, family members and relatives of the child gathered outside the school on Monday and demanded strict punishment for the accused. They also expressed anger over the bail granted to him and sought speedy justice in the case.

A senior police officer said an appeal has been filed before the high court challenging the trial court bail order in the case registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Accused arrested May 1, bailed May 7

The accused, employed as a caretaker at the school, was arrested on May 1 after the child identified him during the investigation.

"He was later sent to judicial custody but was granted bail on May 7 despite opposition from the prosecution," the police officer said.

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Crime on child’s second school day

According to police, the incident came to light after the girl's mother approached Janakpuri police station alleging that her daughter was raped during school hours on April 30, the second day after her admission to the school.

Police had registered a case under section 64(1) (rape of minor) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. CCTV footage and other evidence were also gathered during the probe.

Earlier, the victim's mother had alleged lapses in the police investigation and claimed the family was made to wait for hours during the inquiry. Police had denied the allegations and said the investigation was conducted fairly and in a child-friendly manner.

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