NTA NSSNET 2026 Result OUT At exams.nta.nic.in/nssnet; Direct Link Here

NTA NSSNET 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency has declared the result of the Navayug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET) 2026, bringing an end to the wait for students who appeared for admission to Classes VI and VII.

The entrance test was conducted on April 10, 2026, on behalf of New Delhi Municipal Council / NSES, for admission to Navayug School Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi. The examination was held in pen-and-paper mode (OMR-based) from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their individual scorecards through the official NSSNET portal.

Direct link to read the official announcement

NTA NSSNET 2026 Result: Scorecards now available online

The testing agency has uploaded the scorecards of all candidates on the official website. Students will need their application number and password to log in and access the result.

NTA NSSNET 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official NSSNET portal, exams.nta.nic.in/nssnet

Step 2: Click on the NSSNET 2026 scorecard link

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference

NTA NSSNET 2026 Result: Qualifying does not mean admission

The agency has clarified that qualifying the entrance test only makes a student eligible for further consideration. Final admission will depend on the selection process followed by Navayug School Sarojini Nagar.

Parents and candidates seeking more details about admission formalities have been advised to contact the school directly.

NTA NSSNET 2026 Result: Helpline for candidates

In case of difficulty in downloading the scorecard or if there is any discrepancy in the details mentioned on it, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent by email to nssnet@nta.ac.in.