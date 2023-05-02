Mumbai: Timeline of drama that unfolded after Sharad Pawar's surprise resignation

An updated version of Sharad Pawar’s autobiography, ‘Lok Majhe Sangati’ (My Fellow People), which was first published in 2015, was released on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The program was originally scheduled for Maharashtra statehood day on May 1 but was shifted to Tuesday due to the 'Vajramuth' rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).



11 AM: Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha arrived at Y.B. Chavan Centre near Mantralaya.

11.00 AM: Several dignitaries spoke about Pawar and the book.

12.30 PM: Pawar took the podium and began his speech.

12.45 PM: During his speech, he dropped a bombshell by announcing his decision to step down from the presidency of the NCP. He also spoke about his future plans to work in the fields of agriculture, cooperation, education, cultural programs, sports, etc. “I shall be there with you but not on any post,” he said.

12.47 PM: NCP workers were too stunned to react.

12.52 PM: Pawar ended his speech and returned to his chair on the dais.

12. 53 PM: By this time, the party workers in the auditorium had come out of the initial shock due to Pawar’s announcement, and they had started to raise their voices, requesting Pawar to withdraw his decision. Some party workers had already started sloganeering, and a group of party workers said that they wouldn’t leave the auditorium unless Pawar retracted his decision.

12.55 PM: Slowly, one by one, party leaders started coming on stage near Pawar and started requesting him to reverse his decision. Some of the leaders, like Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, were in tears, and many of the party workers in the auditorium were also emotional.

1.00 PM: Party workers too started gathering on the stage, and the chaos continued until Ajit Pawar came forward to control the party workers. He asked all party workers to get down from the stage. All prominent leaders had gathered besides Pawar by this time.

1.15 PM: Ajit Pawar started convincing party workers, saying that Pawar saheb had said that he would abide by the decision of the proposed committee of senior leaders. However, the chaos prevailed, and party workers, including some of the party MLAs, started saying that they were firm on their demand that Pawar should retract his decision. They also started saying that they won’t allow anyone to go out of the auditorium unless Pawar announces withdrawal of his decision. All the top leaders, including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare, were trying to convince Pawar to withdraw his decision while trying to calm down the agitated and emotional party workers.

1.30 PM: Jayant Patil, who was sitting next to Pawar, began speaking but broke down and in an emotional appeal said that many like him would stop working if Pawar doesn’t retract his decision.



1.45 PM: Finally, after an hour of the whole drama, Pawar started speaking again at 1.45 PM. He said that he hasn't said that he is retiring from politics and he would be with them always for any work they have. He has just decided to step down. However, the party workers still were not ready to listen to anything but their demand that Pawar should remain in the post.



2.15 PM: At around 2.15 Praful Patel started appealing party workers indicating at the fragile health of Pawar. “He has to eat at particular time. We shall go to his office on the upper floor of the building where he will have his meal and all of us would later discuss with him the details.” However, party workers appeared in no mood to listen. Ajit Pawar lost cool in the meantime and even scolded a couple of party workers to behave. He even said that this is not a time to cry and some day this moment was to come etc. However, the party workers continued with sloganeering.



2.45 PM: There were several rounds of discussions. At a moment when Supriya Sule was trying to address the party workers, Ajit Pawar snubbed her saying that he is ordering her to keep quiet as an elder brother.



After all the drama and much persuasion, party workers finally budged and Pawar left for his home Silver Oak at Bhulabhai Desai Road.