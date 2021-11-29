e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:56 PM IST

Mumbai: Three wheelers, heavy vehicles banned on BKC-Chembur connector flyover bridge

Staff Reporter
Road accident

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification dated November 26 which stated that the entry of heavy vehicles and three wheelers have been permanently restricted on the the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) - Chembur Connector Flyover Bridge from Tuesday.

The bridge that was constructed by the MMRDA. The decision to ban the entry of these vehicles to ensure there is a free and fast flow of the traffic deadlock.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:56 PM IST
