Mumbai: Three wheelers, heavy vehicles banned on BKC-Chembur connector flyover bridge

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification dated November 26 which stated that the entry of heavy vehicles and three wheelers have been permanently restricted on the the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) - Chembur Connector Flyover Bridge from Tuesday.

The bridge that was constructed by the MMRDA. The decision to ban the entry of these vehicles to ensure there is a free and fast flow of the traffic deadlock.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:56 PM IST