'Get well soon champ; get rid of the bike!': Twitterati wish Shane Warne a speedy recovery after motorcycle accident

Shane Warne, Australia's famed leg spinner, was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, after which he rushed to the hospital, fearing a fractured foot.

When the tragedy occurred, the former cricketer was riding his 300 kg bike with his son Jackson in Melbourne and was returning it to storage.

Warne did not go to the hospital right after the accident because he had no obvious injuries, but he awoke with significant pain on Monday and went to the doctor for a checkup.

The 52-year-old damaged his hip, foot, and ankle as the bike skidded for more than 15 metres. Following the tragedy, his son took care of him.

However, Warne is optimistic that he will be ready to commentate during the Ashes 2021-22, which will begin on December 8 in Brisbane.

“I’m a bit battered and bruised and very sore,” Warner was quoted as saying in Australian media.

Have a look at how the cricketer's fans have wished Warne a speedy recovery, also asking him to get rid of his bike!

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 03:16 PM IST