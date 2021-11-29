‘Meri duniya badal gai’: Amitabh Bachchan in tears as 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' marks 1000th episode – watch video

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who will mark the 1000th episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' this Friday, will be seen hosting his daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the show.

Big B hosted the first episode of KBC in the year 2000. The show is an adaptation of British television game show, ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’

Besides the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, due to AB’s illness, the veteran actor has always remained as the constant host on the show for 21 years.

The actor was left in tears after the show aired a clip featuring some of his best moments with contestants.

The video included previous crorepatis such as Harshvardhan Navathe, who won the massive amount in the year 2000. Sushil Kumar, who won Rs 5 crore in 2011, and a few clips of contestants enjoying their selection on the hot seat opposite Big B.

As Shweta asks Amitabh how does it feel, the veteran actor replies, "Aise laga meri duniya badal gai (it seems as my whole world had changed)."

Earlier, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “In the early hours of the morning, I rise and thoughts run to the incompleteness of the missive that reaches over 5000, and the left over of the night before at work, comes chasing the mind, of having completed the thousandth KBC episode, yes 1000 episodes since its introduction to the World of Television in the year of our making 2000.”

The cine icon made his acting debut with 'Saath Hindustani' in 1969. He was later seen in blockbusters such as 'Deewar', 'Zanjeer', 'Namak Haraam', 'Sholay', 'Don', 'Agneepath' and 'Coolie', among many others.

His current slate of work includes 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Mayday', 'Good Bye', 'Uunchai' and Nag Ashwin's untitled film.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:33 AM IST