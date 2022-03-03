Mumbai: Three held by GRP for harassing railway women commuters

In connection with three separate incidents of women commuters being harassed inside the railway compartments on Monday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three persons. In one such incident, a minor girl was molested inside a running train between between Malad and Andheri, the accused was later handed over to the police by fellow commuters.

According to the police, the 17-year-old was on her way to college in Andheri on Monday morning. She boarded a slow train from Malad, the accused later identifed as Pravin Jain, 52, who was sitting besides her groped her. The girl then changed her seat and texted her friend. As the train entered the Andheri station, the accused started to flee but the fellow passengers and victim's friend caught hold of him, and handed him to GRP.

Jain, a resident of Dahisar, stays with his friends and his wife passed away 14 years ago.

“We have arrested the accusedunder the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (molestation) along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Borivali GRP senior inspector Anil Kadam.

In an another incident, the Borivali GRP has arrested a man for misbehaving with a woman commuter on Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:40 AM IST