Mumbai: Three Auto Drivers Booked For Brutal Assault On Passenger

Police in Mankhurd have booked three autorickshaw drivers for allegedly assaulting a passenger over fare dispute. A video that went viral on Saturday shows a passenger being brutally assaulted with a stick and a belt while others record the incident.

The victim, Sohail Ansari, approached the police and registered a case against the three drivers. According to Ansari, Akhil Yunus Shaikh allegedly demanded extra fare from him and, upon refusal, started verbally abusing him. In no time the matter escalated, turning violent when Shaikh pulled out his belt to hit Ansari. Two other drivers, friends of Shaikh, joined him in assaulting Ansari.

Ansari added that the trio threatened him to not go to the police.The police are looking for the other two drivers, while Shaikh is in custody