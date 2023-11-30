 Mumbai: Threat to Salman Khan Traced To Spain Via VPN; Police Reviews Security Measures
The Mumbai Police has reevaluated Khan's security following the threat issued by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
The Crime Branch, currently investigating the threat made to actor Salman Khan via Facebook, has discovered that the threat originated from Spain using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). VPNs assist in concealing one's location and identity. The Mumbai Police has reevaluated Khan's security following the threat issued by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Letter sent to Facebook

A Mumbai Police official mentioned that a letter was sent to Facebook seeking details, and information obtained from Facebook confirmed that the threat was made from Spain using a VPN. The police are also looking into whether the Bishnoi gang is genuinely responsible for this threat or if it was a prank.

Background of investigation

On Sunday, unidentified individuals fired shots at the residence of Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal in Canada, damaging Gippy's car. Shortly after the incident, a Facebook account under the name Lawrence Bishnoi shared a post claiming responsibility for the attack.

The post stated, 'Close relations with Salman Khan will not save you. The time has come for your 'brother' Salman Khan to come and save you. In this post, it was also written to Salman, 'Don't be under the illusion that Dawood Ibrahim can save you from us. No one can save you.

Following this threat, the Mumbai Police has reassessed Salman Khan's security and advised him to stay vigilant. Khan is currently provided with Y+ security.

