 Salman Khan Threat Case: Location Of Accused Traced To European Country As Mumbai Police Beefs Up Security For Bollywood Star
Police suspect that people of Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Goldie Brar are hiding in European countries.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
The investigation into the social media threat against actor Salman Khan has uncovered that the individual behind the threat is believed to be located in a European country.

A police officer said that Khan has been threatened through a Facebook post and this threat was given from the account of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Police suspect that people of Bishnoi and his associate Goldie Brar are hiding in European countries. The police is trying to trace the person who posted the threatening post.

There was indiscriminate firing at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's house in Canada on Sunday. Bishnoi gang had taken responsibility for this firing. A message was written from a Facebook account in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi threatening Grewal that he treats Salman Khan like an elder brother. Now tell me, your brother should save you, and this is also a message to Salman Khan that you are under the illusion that Dawood will help you, no one can save you from us.

After this threat posted on social media, Mumbai Police has reviewed the security of Salman Khan and has asked Khan to remain alert.

