Mumbai: 'This is a conspiracy to engage us in court battles,' Sanjay Raut after Delhi HC rejects Uddhav Thackeray's plea | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: After the Delhi High Court dismissed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's plea to issue a stay on the Election Commission of India (ECI) proceedings to freeze the Shiv Sena party name and its election symbol, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Mr Sanjay Raut in his first reaction said the poll panel does now show bias.

Mr Raut questioned the transparency of the functioning of the ECI. “The high court has rejected our petition. But this is a conspiracy to engage us in court battles like this. Still Shiv Sena and our colleagues are fighting that legal battle. One of our petitions has been rejected but the determination and the fight is constant. The High Court has said that the power lies with the Election Commission. "Our fight is to ensure that the Election Commission does not show bias,’’ he noted.

SC to ECI: 'Take decision at the earliest'

‘’The Supreme Court has also told the Election Commission to take a decision at the earliest. We have the right to go to the High Court, the Supreme Court and demand justice. We are trying. But you know how pressure politics is going on in our country. But we will go to the Election Commission again", Raut said.

''The Supreme Court and the High Court both have said that the Election Commission has the powers to take the decision on party name and symbol. But what was the reason for which our bow and arrow symbol was frozen?’’ asked Mr Raut.

‘’The group that broke away from us claimed that they wanted the bow and arrow symbol as they were going to contest the Andheri by-election. But they did not contest the election. Still our symbol is frozen. This is a petition regarding that,’’ said Mr Raut.