Thane: Fight breaks out between Shinde, Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena; watch video

Shiv Sena members clashed in Thane | FPJ

Supporters of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena clashed with each other in former's bastion Thane. The fight happened in the intervening night of November 14 and 15.

It has not been yet ascertained as to how the fight broke out between the two groups.

Visuals from the clash between the two groups is doing rounds of social media in which Shinde faction can be seen sloganeering and raining fire on Thackeray camp. Shinde's supporters can be heard saying, "Eknath Shinde angar hai, baki sab bhangar hai [Eknath Shinde is trailblazer, rest are losers]."

The police had to lathi charge the supporters while breaking off their fight. The visuals showed police personnel hitting the people creating a ruckus; later they can be seen scurrying to save themselves from getting hit.

Following the fight between the two factions, additional police personnel reinforcement from other police stations as well as State reserve police force jawans and police personnel from Thane police head quarters at Srinagar police station.

Shiv Sena split

The party was vertically split earlier this year when group of 40 legislators, led by Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray causing the collapse of then incumbent Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Since the split, the two factions have been warring and constantly throw jibes at each other.