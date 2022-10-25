Sena vs Sena: Uddhav faction sends 8.5 lakh membership papers to Election Commission

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has reportedly sent 8.5 lakh primary membership forms to the office of Election Commission of India.

CM Eknath Shinde-led camp and Thackeray faction are entangled in a battle over claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena and the poll panel is hearing the matter.

Earlier in the month, EC freezed the party name and symbol as well in view of the BMC bye-elections on November 3.

According to a Times of India report, Uddhav-faction sent papers of primary membership in two trucks to the poll panel office.

The report quoted Sena MP Anil Desai saying that they had collected 11 lakh primary membership forms but the EC had specified guidelines for submission and of the total they sent 8.5 lakh papers.

Desai further stated that they have also submitted affidavits of all party members' 'pratinidhi sabha' and office bearers from district chiefs to booth chiefs which amount to 2.62 lakh. He added that more affidavits from other districts will be added too.

Loyalty affidavits

After 40 MLAs led by CM Eknath Shinde rebelled against and shook hands with the BJP, Sena became cautious and the leadership sought affidavits of honest from its leaders. The affidavits were to be signed by MLAs, Corporators, Shakha chiefs, and other office bearers.

As per the information given by sources, the affidavit read, " I have full faith and confidence in the constitution of Shiv Sena. I have full faith in the thoughts and principles given by the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. I have full confidence in the leadership of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and I am supporting his leadership. I ensure that I will try to follow purposes of party's constitution and reiterate that I have full faith on Uddhav Thackeray's leadership."

Read Also Shiv Sena to take signed affidavits of honesty from MLAs, Corporator and office bearers