Mumbai: Thermal check-ups must for passengers coming from across Maharashtra

In the wake of a rise in the number of new coronavirus infections and fear of a third wave, passengers coming to Mumbai from across Maharashtra during festival season will have to undergo thermal check-up and COVID testing if they have COVID-like symptoms. Civic officials said there will be ongoing festival season in Mumbai and there will be flow of people within the state due to which there is a need of testing each and everyone if they want to curb the spread of virus.



Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said in view of the current situation they don’t want to leave any loopholes which can be a measure issue during the third wave. Moreover there will be intrastate movement during the festival seasons following which chances of spread of virus will increase which need to be closely monitored. “Our main aim is to control the spread of viruses during the festive seasons. Following checking passengers coming to Mumbai is necessary as we don't know who is infected. Covid testing and thermal check-up is the last resort to diagnose early cases due to which testing and checking at railway stations is must,” he said.



Senior health officers said the passengers coming to Mumbai will have to undergo thermal check-up and they will also check their oxygen level. Moreover they will conduct rapid antigen tests on those passengers whose oxygen level is low and covid-like symptoms. “We have to be more careful as during the festival season citizens become careless and they don't follow covid norms which result in a surge in cases. We have been urging citizens to follow covid norms during festival seasons and passengers undergoing check-up at railway stations is mandatory,” he said.



Dr Mala Kaneria, Consultant, Dept. Of Infectious Diseases, Jaslok Hospital said there will be an increase in travel to areas outside Mumbai and even Maharashtra, such as the Konkan region, due to the Ganpati festival, crowding in trains and buses is inevitable. “Hence, with the fear of the third wave looming large over our heads, testing returning travellers would enable the faster detection of the virus brought in from neighbouring districts and states,” said Dr Kaneria.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:24 AM IST