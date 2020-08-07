Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for city today

The Panchganga river crossed its danager mark in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Thursday evening, officials said. As the catchment areas of Radhanagari dam were receiving heavy showes, water was released, leading to a rise in the river's level, they said. By late evening, some 1,750 familiesfrom 23 villages were shifted to safer places.

The river was flowing above the danger mark of 43 feet at Rajaram Weir outside the Kolhapur city.