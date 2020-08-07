Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for city today

IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for city today
The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburbs and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region till Friday.
Panchganga crosses danger mark in Kolhapur, over 4,000 shifted
The Panchganga river crossed its danager mark in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Thursday evening, officials said. As the catchment areas of Radhanagari dam were receiving heavy showes, water was released, leading to a rise in the river's level, they said. By late evening, some 1,750 familiesfrom 23 villages were shifted to safer places.
The river was flowing above the danger mark of 43 feet at Rajaram Weir outside the Kolhapur city.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, minister Aditya Thackeray visit Peddar Road to assess damage
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday night visited the Peddar Road, where a portion of a wall had collapsed, to take stock of the damage caused by torrential rain and strong winds. He was accompanied by Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray.
Mangroves destruction to blame for flooding in Mumbai: Experts
Destruction of mangroves and unplanned constructions are responsible for flooding in Mumbai every year after heavy rains, say environment activists and town planners. Mangroves absorb excess water but they are being destroyed in Mumbai in the guise of infrastructure development, city-based environmentalist Debi Goenka told PTI. "Destruction of mangroves has definitely been one of the major causes of flooding, since the land reclaimed from mangroves is now blocking the rain water from flowing out into the sea. The capacity of mangroves to absorb flood water has also reduced," he said.
