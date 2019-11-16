Mumbai: Teen sends obscene videos to woman, held

Mumbai: A 19-year-old boy has been arrested by crime branch unit 2 for sending his own obscene videos to a woman.

The accused, Faizan Shaikh alias Farhan, is a delivery boy working in a local medical store in Nagpada. The victim is a receptionist working with a Girgaum-based doctor.

According to a crime branch officer, the woman and Shaikh are members of a WhatsApp group from which he got her number. The group members include doctors, their assistants, medical representatives, medical store owners as well as their staff.

According to the crime branch, on Wednesday evening the woman received obscene videos on her WhatsApp account. When she confronted the sender, he started hurling abuses at her.

The woman then rushed to DB Marg police station and registered an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section (354, A) punishment for sexual harassment, (504) intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, (506) and criminal intimidation. Sections of the Information Technology Act has also been added.

The crime branch unit 2, who begun their parallel investigation, traced the accused and picked him up from Nagpada on Thursday. After the verification, Shaikh was handed over to DB Marg police station for further investigation.