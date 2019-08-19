Mumbai: Teen found dead on tracks near Mira Road

Bhayandar: The railway police recovered the body of an 18-year-old youngster from the railway track between Mira Road and Bhayandar railway stations on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Girish Thanvi (18), a resident of New Golden Nest Complex in Bhayandar (E). However, it is still not clear whether Girish was knocked down while crossing the track or he fell off a moving train.

The guard of a local train had spotted the body and informed the station master of Mira Road railway station at 2pm. The railway authorities apparently assumed Girish met with an accident while crossing the tracks and filed a report to this effect.

However, the deceased’s kin raised suspicion on the railway’s version, as Girish had left home for his workplace in Bhayandar, and there was no reason for them to believe he was crossing the tracks near Mira Road.

Consequently, raising a strong possibility that Girish might have fallen off a moving train. Further investigations were underway.