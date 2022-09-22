Mumbai: Taxi, auto unions warn of indefinite strike from Sept 26 |

The city's taxi and auto unions have once again threatened to go on an indefinite strike, starting from September 26, reasoning that state industry minister Uday Samant has “failed” to keep his promise of fare revision.

Citing constant rise in CNG prices, the unions had announced a strike from September 15. On September 13, Samant met with the unions and coaxed them not to resort to protest as their demand would be considered within ten days.

However, the unions see “no sign” of their demands being met as now just one day is left for the given deadline. Demanding a hike of Rs 10 in their existing minimum fare of Rs 25, Kali Peeli taxi union pointed out that the CNG prices have shot up by more than Rs 30 since March, 2021. “Owing to fuel price rise, taxi and auto drivers are losing between Rs 250 and Rs 300 in daily revenues. If the choice is not made right away, the drivers would have no choice but to go on strike,” said Dudhnath Sharma, 52, who has been driving taxi in Mumbai for the past two decades.

“The Mumbai Taximen's Union, Mumbai Taxi Association and Autorickshaw Unions have decided to go on indefinite strike from September 26 in protest against failure to honour the commitment made by industrial minister Uday Samant to revise the taxi and auto-rickshaw fare,” said A L Quadros, the leader of Mumbai Taxi Association and Autorickshaw Unions.

He asserted, “Till date, neither date of meeting of fare revision committee has been decided nor any other sign is visible for fare revision by the state government authorities. Hence, we are forced to go ahead with the strike.”

Similarly, Mumbai Rickshaw mens Union leader Thampy Kurian said, “If the government fails to fulfill promises made by the industry minister, we too will be forced to join the strike.”